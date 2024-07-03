Shots fired in Clark, NJ: 79-year-old arrested by SWAT

☑️ Police were called to a home on Stanton Street in Clark Township

☑️ The Union County SWAT team was called to the scene

☑️ Adjacent homes were evacuated

CLARK — A 79-year-man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a house early Wednesday morning.

Clark police Capt. Miguel Acabou said shots were heard fired at a home on Stanton Street in Clark Township near the Rahway border around 12:30 a.m. The Union County SWAT unit was called to the scene after officers found Kenneth Kutya barricaded inside the house with a weapon.

Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso told New Jersey 101.5's Bill Spadea that Kutya, who he described as "handicapped to a degree," fired at a neighbor's house with a rife.

"A bunch of shots were fired. Thank God the neighbor was okay. The police responded immediately and assessed the scene," Bonaccorso said. "They immediately got SWAT down there and they got into the home. He was lying down from what I was told. An arrest was made and he was taken to a proper facility."

Map shows Stanton Street in Clark Township

Homes evacuated

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that several adjacent homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The SWAT team entered the home and took Kutya into custody, according to Acabou. The pending charges against Kutya were not disclosed.

Acabou did not disclose why Kutya barricaded himself inside the house or if anyone was with him.

