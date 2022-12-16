Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven.

It doesn’t matter what your favorite cookie is, although you know the old standards like chocolate chip or a sugar cookie still reign supreme.

Lawn Love determined that Paterson, New Jersey, pulls in at a big 7th overall in the country for cookie lovers. Paterson’s huge access to the confectionary delights of the cookie put it in the top ten in the country. Paterson’s neighbor Jersey City is ranked 4th in the country in most cookie shops per square mile.

Coming in at number one in the country is Seattle; I guess they need something to go with their coffee. Number two is New York City followed by Washington, D.C., and Boston.

The West coast took 6 out of the ten top spots for America’s cookie lovers. Seattle has plenty of cookie shops and the key to their success is that they are open late. Who doesn’t love a late-night cookie?

What bothered me about this overall survey is that Lawn Love counted Girl Scout booths. Now Girl Scout cookies are outstanding, have a warehouse in the backyard dedicated to them however, they shouldn’t have been combined with the small business and start-up cookie shops that line the streets of our towns and cities. Just my personal opinion.

You should know that in true Texas fashion more Texas cities have the most Girl Scout cookie stands per capita than the rest of the country.

So enjoy a Jersey cookie and support the local industry.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

