‘Patches For Jax’ huge success: NJ pitches in with police patches for boy with illness

Jaxon Fuge is a young man battling a terrible disease.

His mom Staci alerted us to a South Orange Police Officer who had stepped up to help Jax and we honored Detective Miguel Hunt on #BlueFriday.

Over the weekend, Richie Kulak who owns Kulak Arms in Lawrenceville and Joe Crafford (who our audience knows as "Joe the Neighbor") got together to launch "Patches for Jax" to help the young man collect police patches.

Jax is collecting them and hopes to get enough to make capes for other kids battling illness.

Staci and Jax's dad Dan joined us along with about a hundred neighbors, police officers, firefighters, EMTs and elected officials for an event to honor first responders, celebrate Jax and swear him in as an honorary Lawrence Police Officer.

Police Chief Chris Longo did the honor.

You can see the video here:

