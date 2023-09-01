Police patches for Jaxon: Cops step up to help NJ kid

Earlier this year, we brought you the story of a young NJ boy, Jaxon, who is battling a rare disease.

The Lacey police department stepped up to help him in his mission to collect police patches from around the world.

"Jaxon Fuge is an 8-year-old Ocean County boy who is battling a rare condition called Neurofibromatosis. It's a form of cancer and his mom reports that he's about to start chemo as his tumors are growing. Like all kids, Jaxon has dreams of what he wants to do when he grows up. Recently the Lacey Township Police Department brought Jax in to tour and helped him on his mission to collect patches from police departments around the world." - Spadea

Jax's mom Staci reached out to us to publicly thank one of the police officers stepping up to help.

Det. Miguel Hunt and Jax (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) Det. Miguel Hunt and Jax (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) loading...

Det. Miguel Hunt who serves with the South Orange Police started his service to our nation, state and community at 18 years old when he joined the Army National Guard.

At 19 he joined the Beach Haven Police Department as a seasonal officer. As Staci puts it:

"Detective Hunt is not only an incredible officer but an outstanding human being. He heard of our son's story and want to be a police officer and he went into action. He brought us up to the PD for a private tour, gave Jaxon personalized clothes and sponsored him to be able to attend police camp. He later also, along with the rest of the department, gave Jaxon a PS5 to help him during his chemo treatments. He continually checks in on Jaxon and our son's face always brightens when he gets to see him. Our family are huge supporters of the police and would nominate every single officer but Detective Hunt is #1 on that list. He humanizes the badge and shows these kids not only should no one be afraid of the police but they are here to help us. I can’t thank him enough for all he has done for Jaxon and our family." Staci Fuge

Jax's new PS5 (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) Jax's new PS5 (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) loading...

Det. Miguel Hunt and Jax (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) Det. Miguel Hunt and Jax (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) loading...

Jax's flag football jersey, where he is an honorary member of the SOPD flag football team (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) Jax's flag football jersey, where he is an honorary member of the SOPD flag football team (Photo via Staci Fuge and Canva) loading...

Det. Miguel Hunt teaching Jax how to catch anyone speeding down the road! (Photo via Staci Hunt and Canva) Det. Miguel Hunt teaching Jax how to catch anyone speeding down the road! (Photo via Staci Hunt and Canva) loading...

In January 2022, Detective Hunt sent a letter and personalized shirt to Jaxon after he spotted Jaxon's social media posts looking to collect patches from police departments around the country.

