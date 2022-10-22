Pat Guadagno, Pat Roddy headline Christmas Show at Wonder Bar

There is nothing like an old-fashioned Christmas show and that’s exactly what’s taking place on Thursday, Dec. 15 at the famed Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, NJ.

New Jersey’s music icons Pat Guadagno and Pat Roddy are getting together with some special friends and will get you into the old-fashioned holiday spirit with some great holiday music classics and outstanding rock and roll. Two Pats for the same price, what a deal!

Both Pats have a tremendous reputation in helping those in need. The list of charity events that they have both participated in is truly commendable and in typical Pat Guadagno and Pat Roddy fashion they are also doing this Christmas show for a great cause, it’s a benefit for Mercy Center.

The vision at Mercy Center is to alleviate generational poverty and they do it with respect in helping those less fortunate and working to empower them so that they may enrich their lives and educate their children. They do an amazing job in helping those in need and as you can understand the pandemic escalated their need to give more than ever before.

I have been to a few of Pat Guadagno’s Christmas Shows and Pat Roddy events and they are a must-see. Grab some friends, grab your family listen to some great music and head to The Wonder Bar on Thursday, Dec. 15, it’ll make you feel warm and fuzzy and we certainly can use a warm & fuzzy.

The big guy will be there, too. Not Santa, but I plan on being there to lend my support.

The Wonder Bar will be selling tickets, hope to see you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

