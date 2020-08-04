Pair who attacked Ocean mall store worker over masks ID, cops say

TOMS RIVER — Police have identified the man and woman they say hit an Ocean County Mall store manager and spit on her after she told them to put on a mask.

Nicole Carroll, 30, told New Jersey 101.5 that when the pair came into the Zumiez skateboard store on during the afternoon of July 16, she told them to put the masks hanging around their neck on their faces. The man became very angry at the request and starting whipping the belt, hitting Carrol, the store employee said. The woman screamed at Carroll and spit at her before leaving the store, Carroll said.

Carroll took a picture of them as they left and then followed them to the parking lot, she said. There, the man threatened to kill her, she said.

Toms River police identified the man as Richard Alter, 41, and the woman as Sylina Kramer, 32, both of Binghamton, New York. A warrant was issued for Alter's arrest after he was charged with second-degree terroristic threats and simple assault. Kramer was charged with simple assault and issued a summons.

"I'm relieved that they have the names out there and that they are officially identified so we'll see what happens as soon as he is arrested," Carroll said.

She said mask-wearing has not been a problem at the store since the incident.

"A lot of people did come into my store and were like 'Omigod, was that you?' I'm like, 'yeah,' so I've had to tell the story 20 million times" Carroll said.

An executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy, meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, requires anyone in a store to wear a mask. It makes exceptions for those who have medical conditions that make it difficult to do so. Masks are also required outside when social distancing isn't possible.

