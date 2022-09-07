CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for the motorcyclists responsible for allegedly assaulting and a robbing a 62-year-old man on Cokesbury Road, then fleeing from police, and there's a reward being offered for information that leads to arrests.

According to Clinton Township Police Chief Thomas DeRosa, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, a little after 10 a.m., following a "near motor vehicle collision between a vehicle and multiple motorcyclists."

The suspects dragged the man from his vehicle, assaulted him, and stole his phone, according to reports to police.

Upon responding to the scene, an officer observed the motorcycles fleeing and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in his fully marked unit.

A pursuit began when the bikers failed to stop and hit Route 22 "at at high rate of speed." Officers observed approximately 13 motorcycles in total.

The pursuit continued to Route 78, until the bikes exited on to Route 173 in Union Township. According to police, an officer was able to obtain a "partial New York registration." As a result, the pursuit was terminated in favor of alternative investigate means that are actively being pursued.

Pending charges for the motorcyclists, if caught, include robbery, aggravated assault, and eluding.

Hunterdon County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,500 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, through this page, or through the free P3 Tips smartphone app.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.