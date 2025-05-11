Sorry, friends from Pennsylvania. You're not in Johnstown anymore. There's a little thing called congestion on Jersey roadways.

No more driving out in the middle of nowhere without a care in the world.

We need you to lock in checking your mirrors and driving above the speed limit here in New Jersey.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

I had perhaps the most egregious experience of them all last week on 295 with a Pennsylvania driver in front of me.

I’m just past exit 65 heading south, and I’m in the left lane when I come up behind a driver who’s going 55 in the left lane. Yes, you read that right, 55 miles per hour!!!

My blood is boiling because no matter what I do, this driver isn’t getting the hint to get over to the middle lane.

I tried the rumble strip technique, but the driver was so oblivious that they didn’t hear it or didn’t care. Cars began moving over to the middle lane to pass them and then get back over into the left lane.

I probably should have done this sooner. Instead, I stayed behind the driver because I wanted to see just how long it would take them to get the hint.

It took until exit 60 for me to finally lose my cool and move around the driver.

I’ve never wanted to give someone the “Jersey bird” so bad, but I decided better of it.

So my tip to all Pennsylvania drivers who don’t already know: move out of the left lane if you’re not comfortable going over the speed limit. All of us from NJ thank you in advance!

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn

The scenic backroads to Long Beach Island

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.