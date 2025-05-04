You don't need me to tell you how great a food scene we have in New Jersey. It's one of the things I would miss the most if I ever left this state.

Not many out there can do food the way we can, especially Italian food. Some try to imitate, but it's just not the same. The Northeast, specifically New Jersey, does it best.

So this weekend I decided to try a place I had never been to before, and that was Mangia Trattoria Pizzeria in Delran, New Jersey.

It's got the feel of that authentic pizzeria right from the moment you walk in. You order at the big counter and can grab your own fountain drink while you're at it.

And the food you'll get here won't leave you disappointed. It'll make you crave even more.

If you're in the Delran area, you need to check them out!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

