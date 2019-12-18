Overturned dump truck, jackknifed truck will snarl Route 78 West

Cleanup of a overturned dump truck and a jackknifed tractor trailer on Route 78 West Wednesday morning will last into the afternoon commute.

Both vehicles collided. The dump truck overturned onto the median, dumping a load of soil just west of Route 287. The truck skidded a few yards to the west, taking out the guard rail, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.

No one was injured in the crash, Marchan said.

All the westbound lane were closed with traffic getting by on the shoulder. An eastbound multi-mile rubbernecking delay also developed.

There were also delays on Route 287 to exit onto Route 78 west.

Two full lanes opened up for the afternoon commute around 2:45 p.m. but delays were likely to continue because of increased volume.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

