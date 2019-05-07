TRENTON — Overtime costs in the state Department of Corrections have gotten the attention of state lawmakers – growing 4% from last year at a cost of $38 million and up more than 15 percent from the levels five years earlier.

Overtime hours are projected to top 775,000 this year, said acting Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks at legislative budget hearings. That equals what more than 370 corrections officers would work in a full year without overtime.

Hicks said the trouble is two-fold: Recruiting classes have been getting smaller, and more than 1 in 5 corrections officers leave for a new job within three years of being hired.

“In recent years, we’ve seen decreases in the number of recruits that are coming through our academy, which puts a strain sometimes on our filling of vacancies.”

Hicks said past academy classes had more than 200 corrections officers enrolled. The current class has 79. He also said about 21 percent of custody staff leaves the department within three years of being hired.

“I know it’s not just us. I know that State Police is also having issues with recruitment and things of that nature. But we’re really feeling it.”

The overtime averages around $4,500 for each employee in the Department of Corrections, adding about 7.5% to the department-wide average salary. However, 35 people drew down more than $40,000 in OT last year.

Assemblyman John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, said $38 million “is not insignificant.”

“We have a $38 billion budget, but $38 million in your budget if it’s not all directed to overtime, you find a better use for – or not a better use, another use,” Burzichelli said. “There’s so much need.”

“Not that we want to take money from you, but the more efficient you’re running, other things you can take on to do that I’m sure you want to do,” he said. “Every million dollars seems to add up. But 775,000 hours of overtime, as big as your operation is, just seems like a lot.”

The most overtime

Department of Corrections employees who get more than $30,000 a year in overtime alone.

RAYMOND WHITEHEAD

Position: ELECTRICIAN

Base salary: $81,511

Overtime: $78,429

Total pay: $162,006



LIONEL WHITEHEAD

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $78,445

Overtime: $68,981

Total pay: $147,426



STEVEN P WHITLOCK

Position: MANAGER 3, HUMAN RESOURCES

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $68,820

Total pay: $151,850



JOHNNY S WICKLIFFE

Position: PRINCIPAL PAYROLL CLERK

Base salary: $95,238

Overtime: $68,694

Total pay: $163,932



ANTHONY WIGGINS

Position: TEACHER I 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $63,236

Overtime: $64,527

Total pay: $135,770



MARK A WILBERT

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 2

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $60,245

Total pay: $143,276



KRYSTAL D WILBERT

Position: CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $56,783

Total pay: $139,814



BRIAN WILCOX

Position: SUPERVISOR OF CHAPLAINCY SERVICES

Base salary: $70,178

Overtime: $53,626

Total pay: $123,805



FRANKLYN WILDER

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $58,774

Overtime: $53,473

Total pay: $112,797



TYRONE WILENSKI

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 3

Base salary: $78,445

Overtime: $52,650

Total pay: $131,094



JOSEPH A WILKE

Position: INVESTIGATOR 3

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $51,156

Total pay: $134,186



ANTHONY D WILLE

Position: CRRECTNL POLC MJR

Base salary: $86,578

Overtime: $50,452

Total pay: $137,029



GRANT A WILLEVER

Position: DATA BASE ANALYST I

Base salary: $88,352

Overtime: $48,440

Total pay: $137,158



FREDRICK W WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $88,142

Overtime: $47,429

Total pay: $157,385



STEVEN C WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $85,764

Overtime: $46,907

Total pay: $139,641



BERTHA M WILLIAMS

Position: SOCIAL WORKER 2

Base salary: $108,466

Overtime: $46,841

Total pay: $173,668



ALVARO WILLIAMS

Position: INSTITUTIONAL TRADE INSTRUCTOR 2

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $45,508

Total pay: $160,960



JEROME WILLIAMS

Position: TEACHER III 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $45,161

Total pay: $128,192



JOHN D WILLIAMS

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 3

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $45,106

Total pay: $167,328



JASMIN R WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $48,560

Overtime: $44,836

Total pay: $93,396



KESHAUN WILLIAMS

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 1

Base salary: $56,885

Overtime: $44,795

Total pay: $102,230



JOSE L WILLIAMS

Position: SENIOR CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $100,898

Overtime: $44,662

Total pay: $155,575



KAREN E WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $111,060

Overtime: $44,255

Total pay: $164,186



DUANE T WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $108,466

Overtime: $43,979

Total pay: $166,359



AILEEN J WILLIAMS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $95,238

Overtime: $43,159

Total pay: $138,397



SHONTAYA WILLIAMS

Position: SPVR INFO TECHNGY HLP DSK

Base salary: $56,147

Overtime: $43,119

Total pay: $99,816



ERIC L WILLIAMS

Position: STOREKEEPER 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $41,629

Total pay: $124,659



SHAULIC T WILLIAMS

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $54,244

Overtime: $41,487

Total pay: $96,219



RANDY H WILLIAMS

Position: INSTITUTIONAL TRADE INSTRUCTOR 1

Base salary: $80,254

Overtime: $41,222

Total pay: $121,476



SAUD A WILLIAMSON

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $61,912

Overtime: $41,047

Total pay: $102,959



WAYNE C WILLIS

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $86,578

Overtime: $41,023

Total pay: $127,601



BRIAN K WILLIS

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $40,984

Total pay: $169,257



ISRAEL A WILLITTS

Position: TECHNICIAN,MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $40,820

Total pay: $123,850



DAVID C WILSON

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $40,587

Total pay: $123,617



THOMAS WILSON

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 1

Base salary: $82,072

Overtime: $40,120

Total pay: $122,831



DOMINIQUE L WILSON-CARTER

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $82,711

Overtime: $39,657

Total pay: $122,687



STEVEN M WIMBUSH

Position: PRINCIPAL CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $64,667

Overtime: $39,621

Total pay: $104,288



DWAYNE E WINSLOW

Position: EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT 2

Base salary: $70,769

Overtime: $38,892

Total pay: $109,661



FELICIA L WINTERMUTE

Position: TEACHER II 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $54,351

Overtime: $38,321

Total pay: $93,891



VICTOR L WISE

Position: SENIOR INVESTIGATOR PAROLE SECURED

Base salary: $91,331

Overtime: $38,278

Total pay: $147,290



SEAN M WISELY

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $38,156

Total pay: $121,186



CESAR D WISSING

Position: STOREKEEPER 1

Base salary: $82,711

Overtime: $37,964

Total pay: $120,994



DANIEL F WISZNIEWSKI

Position: ASSISTANT ENGINEER IN CHARGE MAINTENANCE 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $37,820

Total pay: $120,850



BRIAN S WOLF

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $37,168

Total pay: $120,198



MICHAEL C WOLF

Position: INSTITUTIONAL TRADE INSTRUCTOR 1

Base salary: $108,466

Overtime: $37,127

Total pay: $165,529



WILSON L WOMACK

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $37,027

Total pay: $120,057



ARTHUR R WOODALL

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 3

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $36,964

Total pay: $119,994



JUSTIN T WOODS

Position: TECHL ASST 2 PRCHSG

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $36,870

Total pay: $160,830



JOHN WOODSON

Position: SENIOR CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $51,316

Overtime: $36,734

Total pay: $89,120



ROBIN WOODWARD

Position: MANAGING PHYSICIAN/PSYCHIATRIST

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $36,406

Total pay: $163,818



CARMEN WOOLSON

Position: SENIOR AUDIT ACCOUNT CLERK

Base salary: $70,178

Overtime: $36,394

Total pay: $106,572



DANA M WOULARD

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $35,982

Total pay: $119,012



PHILIP S WRIGHT

Position: CHAPLAIN

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $35,940

Total pay: $118,970



SHERRY L WRIGHT

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $35,808

Total pay: $118,838



BEVERLY WRIGHT

Position: TEACHER I 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $82,392

Overtime: $35,635

Total pay: $118,026



JAMES WRIGHT

Position: SENIOR CLERK

Base salary: $95,238

Overtime: $35,576

Total pay: $130,814



DARYL L WRIGHT

Position: TEACHER I 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $105,871

Overtime: $35,481

Total pay: $162,850



DAVID W WRIGHT

Position: SFTWRE DEV SPCLST 3

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $35,120

Total pay: $118,150



PAUL J WRIGHT

Position: CRRECTNL POLC SGT

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $35,066

Total pay: $118,096



HECTOR M WURM

Position: SECRETARIAL ASSISTANT 1

Base salary: $108,666

Overtime: $35,055

Total pay: $157,491



ALICE WUZZARDO

Position: PRINCIPAL CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $59,088

Overtime: $34,931

Total pay: $95,755



PAUL A WYCHE

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $75,689

Overtime: $34,702

Total pay: $110,391



CHERYL WYNN

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 2

Base salary: $94,083

Overtime: $34,688

Total pay: $152,104



BRENDA XIFO

Position: STOREKEEPER 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $34,629

Total pay: $117,659



JEFFREY A YAINDL

Position: CLASSIFICATION OFFICER 2

Base salary: $105,722

Overtime: $34,620

Total pay: $156,472



JAMES YAROS

Position: SUPERVISOR OF EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS 1

Base salary: $82,839

Overtime: $34,605

Total pay: $117,443



DEREK N YATES

Position: ADMINISTRATOR, PRISON COMPLEX

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $34,515

Total pay: $117,545



SAMUEL YODERS-DEY

Position: SPVG CLASSIF OFCR

Base salary: $78,445

Overtime: $34,378

Total pay: $112,822



WILLIAM YORLANO

Position: SOCIAL WORKER 1

Base salary: $75,689

Overtime: $34,063

Total pay: $109,752



GERARD A YOUNG

Position: STOREKEEPER 1

Base salary: $111,060

Overtime: $33,970

Total pay: $153,901



PHILIP O YOUNG

Position: ADMINV ANLT 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $33,820

Total pay: $116,850



KATRINA M YUHASZ

Position: TEACHER I 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $55,392

Overtime: $33,459

Total pay: $89,689



WILLIAM R YUSUFF

Position: CHAPLAIN

Base salary: $89,739

Overtime: $33,305

Total pay: $123,044



MATTHEW E ZADOROZNY

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $33,269

Total pay: $116,300



GUSTAVO E ZARO

Position: SOCIAL WORKER 2

Base salary: $77,092

Overtime: $33,221

Total pay: $110,313



COREY A ZARRIELLO

Position: CLERK TYPIST

Base salary: $95,709

Overtime: $33,212

Total pay: $159,475



MICHAEL ZEIS

Position: SPECIAL SERVICES

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $33,090

Total pay: $116,120



WILFREDO ZERRA

Position: SECRETARIAL ASSISTANT 1

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $32,814

Total pay: $115,845



DARREN M ZETTLEMOYER

Position: SOCIAL WORKER 1

Base salary: $67,607

Overtime: $32,755

Total pay: $100,362



FRANCIS J ZGOBA

Position: RESEARCH SCIENTIST 1

Base salary: $83,416

Overtime: $32,745

Total pay: $116,161



STEPHEN M ZIEMIAK

Position: SECTION SUPERVISOR FISCAL RESOURCES

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $32,718

Total pay: $115,749



SAMUEL ZIMMERMAN

Position: HEARING OFFICER INMATE DISCIPLINARY PROGRAM

Base salary: $72,934

Overtime: $32,181

Total pay: $105,114



DANA M ZINSKY

Position: TEACHER I 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $32,078

Total pay: $115,108



DARRIN ZIRILLO

Position: INSTITUTIONAL TRADE INSTRUCTOR 2

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $32,078

Total pay: $115,108



CARYN C ZOLL

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $58,843

Overtime: $32,031

Total pay: $92,654



LANCE P ZOLLER

Position: LOCKSMITH

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $31,826

Total pay: $114,856



DAVID J ZOOK

Position: DPTY CHF INVSTGR DEPT OF CRRECTNS

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $31,395

Total pay: $114,425



RODNEY ZORRILLA

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $30,850

Total pay: $113,880



EDLYN P ZUCCARO

Position: TEACHER II 12 MONTHS

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $30,786

Total pay: $113,817



THOMAS P ZUHOWSKI

Position: CRRECTNL POLC OFCR APPRNTC

Base salary: $100,898

Overtime: $30,753

Total pay: $138,811



MARK D HALL

Position: CHIEF OPERATING ENGINEER 1

Base salary: $102,087

Overtime: $30,658

Total pay: $158,644



JAIME HINTON

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $30,647

Total pay: $113,677



MICHAEL J KENNEY

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $89,845

Overtime: $30,522

Total pay: $134,658



ARNALDO F ELEY

Position: CRRECTNL POLC SGT

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $30,461

Total pay: $113,491



JOSEPH DELVALLE

Position: CREW SUPERVISOR BUILDING MAINTENANCE PROGRAMS

Base salary: $95,343

Overtime: $30,366

Total pay: $152,326



TOM J LITTLES

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $83,030

Overtime: $30,353

Total pay: $113,383



HUGO CROSS

Position: SR CRRECTNL POLC OFCR

Base salary: $86,578

Overtime: $30,071

Total pay: $116,649



Hicks favorably compares the current amount of overtime to 2010, when it exceeded 1 million hours. But he said it’s higher than the 745,416 clocked last year and that overtime had been around $32 million to $33 million for a few years before climbing in 2016.

“We do see a fairly decent amount of attrition, especially when it comes to our custody officers,” Hicks said. “We’re losing about 16 officers per period, which over time adds up and can be significant.”

Assemblyman John DiMaio, R-Warren, said the state should consider a contract requiring recruits to spend a set minimum number of years on the job, to recoup the value of training costs.

“They should be making a more full commitment to you, if you’re going to put them through that, and now they can easily escape for a different type of job that may be their ultimate goal,” DiMaio said. “Maybe they should go there first.”

Hicks said the state can, and does, pursue reimbursements for training costs by new employers of correctional police officers who don’t work long for the state’s prisons.

New Jersey: Decoded cuts through the cruft and gets to what matters in New Jersey news and politics. Follow on Facebook and Twitter .

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5 and the editor of New Jersey: Decoded. Follow @NJDecoded on Twitter and Facebook . Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com