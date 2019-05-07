Overtime rising in NJ prisons to 775,000 hours, $38 million
TRENTON — Overtime costs in the state Department of Corrections have gotten the attention of state lawmakers – growing 4% from last year at a cost of $38 million and up more than 15 percent from the levels five years earlier.
Overtime hours are projected to top 775,000 this year, said acting Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks at legislative budget hearings. That equals what more than 370 corrections officers would work in a full year without overtime.
Hicks said the trouble is two-fold: Recruiting classes have been getting smaller, and more than 1 in 5 corrections officers leave for a new job within three years of being hired.
“In recent years, we’ve seen decreases in the number of recruits that are coming through our academy, which puts a strain sometimes on our filling of vacancies.”
Hicks said past academy classes had more than 200 corrections officers enrolled. The current class has 79. He also said about 21 percent of custody staff leaves the department within three years of being hired.
“I know it’s not just us. I know that State Police is also having issues with recruitment and things of that nature. But we’re really feeling it.”
The overtime averages around $4,500 for each employee in the Department of Corrections, adding about 7.5% to the department-wide average salary. However, 35 people drew down more than $40,000 in OT last year.
Assemblyman John Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, said $38 million “is not insignificant.”
“We have a $38 billion budget, but $38 million in your budget if it’s not all directed to overtime, you find a better use for – or not a better use, another use,” Burzichelli said. “There’s so much need.”
“Not that we want to take money from you, but the more efficient you’re running, other things you can take on to do that I’m sure you want to do,” he said. “Every million dollars seems to add up. But 775,000 hours of overtime, as big as your operation is, just seems like a lot.”
The most overtime
Department of Corrections employees who get more than $30,000 a year in overtime alone.
Hicks favorably compares the current amount of overtime to 2010, when it exceeded 1 million hours. But he said it’s higher than the 745,416 clocked last year and that overtime had been around $32 million to $33 million for a few years before climbing in 2016.
“We do see a fairly decent amount of attrition, especially when it comes to our custody officers,” Hicks said. “We’re losing about 16 officers per period, which over time adds up and can be significant.”
Assemblyman John DiMaio, R-Warren, said the state should consider a contract requiring recruits to spend a set minimum number of years on the job, to recoup the value of training costs.
“They should be making a more full commitment to you, if you’re going to put them through that, and now they can easily escape for a different type of job that may be their ultimate goal,” DiMaio said. “Maybe they should go there first.”
Hicks said the state can, and does, pursue reimbursements for training costs by new employers of correctional police officers who don’t work long for the state’s prisons.
Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5 and the editor of New Jersey: Decoded. Follow @NJDecoded on Twitter and Facebook. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com