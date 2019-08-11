Over 100 tires slashed, Lakewood cops investigate as bias crime

LAKEWOOD — Over 100 tires were slashed in a Jewish neighborhood of the township in the early hours of Saturday, according to Lakewood police.

Police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said the tires were slashed in the Old Pine Acres section and all were on vehicles owned or operated by members of Jewish faith.

"This matter is being investigated as a bias incident," Starffordsmith said. It was unknown Sunday whether the spree was carried out by a single suspect or multiple people.

The Sabbath was underway for Orthodox Jews when the rampant tire damage occurred.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was the first to report the incident, put the number of tires slashed at 130.

The news site tweeted black-and-white security video footage showing a hooded individual walking up a driveway towards two parked minivans.

The footage appears to show one person stabbing the front passenger tire of one vehicle and then punctures the two driver side tires of the second vehicle, before walking off.

In a statement to the Scoop, Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer asked other residents to check their own security system video, and if they have relevant footage, to notify officers at 732-363-0200.

This will help to establish a pattern as they work to identify any suspects.

