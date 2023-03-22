Original Misfits playing NJ show with Gaslight Anthem this summer

I never saw either band but man would I love to. If you feel the same, this summer is your chance.

It’s been announced that the original Misfits including Glen Danzig who left the iconic punk band in 1983 are getting back together and doing a show at Prudential Center on Saturday, July 8.

Why is this special? It’s one of only three scheduled shows in the country and it’s taking place right here in the Misfits’ home state of New Jersey.

They’re from Lodi having formed in 1977 to become one of the most influential punk bands. Danzig together with Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein dressed in spikes and leather and put on a unique and eerie show that made every day Halloween.

Joining them at Prudential Center are Fear, another punk band that formed in 1977, and New Jersey’s own Gaslight Anthem fronted by Brian Fallon.

A bit of the irony of them playing with the Misfits can be found in this old quote from New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica who described Gaslight Anthem as "part of a rich tradition of New Jersey punk, spanning the Misfits to the Bouncing Souls."

Gaslight Anthem is often said to have a Springsteen vibe which was never the intent. Another critic once wrote

The Gaslight Anthem are like something out of speculative fiction: this is what pop music would be if Springsteen hadn't listened to his producer, let the Ramones record Hungry Heart, and launched the C.B.G.B.'ers into megastardom.

If you want to see this show, tickets are available for presale Wednesday, March 22 and general sales begin Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.

