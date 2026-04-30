We often talk about it on the morning show. Why is government so inefficient, so expensive and so lacking in common sense?

Surely the good people who are hired to fill government jobs are well-intentioned just like us, right?

Wanting to do a good job and take home enough money to carve out some enjoyment in life. The challenge is that with most people, they will just go along the path of least resistance.

Photo by Katie Mourm on Unsplash Photo by Katie Mourm on Unsplash loading...

Why government inefficiency frustrates everyday Americans

It's easier to put on a mask and keep your distance instead of pushing back on the obvious absurdity.

Easier to take the jab instead of fighting back and potentially losing your job.

For me, if I see something off and completely ridiculous, I fight back.

It seems that there are simply not enough of us to challenge things that make no sense, so government gets bigger, more costly and more disconnected from normalcy.

Now, this latest issue may not be a big deal on its own, but it speaks volumes to the utter stupidity surrounding our government.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

A simple tree branch became a lesson in government waste

Walking from the Lincoln Memorial to the Jefferson Memorial is not a bad walk. President Trump has truly turned the city around; the parks are clean, and you feel safe on the walks. Now, there are armed soldiers walking around, so that does take a little getting used to, but sadly, that's what was necessary.

On the approach to the Jefferson Memorial, which sits on the tidal pool and has a very dramatic view of the water and the White House, the paths are lined with trees.

That's where we saw the sign.

It showed a painted, presumably male stick figure striking his head on a low-hanging branch. He clearly hits the branch with full impact, judging by the lines drawn off his head indicating impact and possible pain.

A few yards down the path, we encountered the branch in question.

Yes, it was low.

And yes, it was head height for me.

Perhaps I would have been the branch's next victim had the federal government not wisely put up a sign to warn me.

Of course, if I were walking and texting, this could have ended very badly.

Just a quick question for those who designed, created and then paid DPW employees to post the metal sign on a metal post in the park: Could we have just trimmed back the branch?

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈