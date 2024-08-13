Oreo and Coca-Cola Unveil limited-edition ‘bestie’ products

🔵 Oreo and Coca-Cola will unveil two limited-edition products next month

🔵 One is a cookie and one is a soda inspired by each other

🔵 The idea is to celebrate friendships and besties around the world

It’s a match made in chocolate-soda heaven.

Oreo and Coca-Cola are teaming up as “besties” to create two exclusive and limited-edition products, according to a parent company, Mondelez International.

What are the products?

The Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie and the Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition are inspired by besties around the world, and for a limited time, these two products will also feature several unique digital and physical experiences, the company said.

“The significance of celebrating friendships has never been more pertinent, and the brands are championing this by introducing “Besties,” a partnership celebrating what it means to be “Besties,” according to a statement.

Both products feature a captivating design and sleek packaging, adorned with the distinctive Oreo cookie embossments, and stacked Coca-Cola bottles.

The Coca-Cola Oreo Zero Sugar Limited Edition has the classic Coke taste with hints inspired by Oreo cookies.

The limited-edition Oreo Coca-Cola Sandwich Cookie has a distinctive design featuring two signature chocolate cookies, paired with a Coca-Cola-inspired taste. The base cakes are embossed with Coca-Cola designs, with a smooth white-colored cream center, and studded with red edible glitter.

“At Oreo, we strive to identify fresh ways to excite consumers, and with this collaboration, we have truly upped the ante. The bestie bond forged between Oreo and Coca-Cola is a playful way to unite our fanbases and celebrate the power of connection and togetherness,” said Eugenia Zalis, Global Head of Marketing and Brand for Mondelez International.

The limited-edition cookie and cola will be available in local grocery stores and convenience stores in the U.S., Canada, China, Mexico and Brazil beginning in September.

A frozen variation of Coca-Cola Oreo Limited Edition will also be available at participating 7-Eleven stores, and Mc Donald’s.

The Digital Experience

Created in partnership with Spotify, the Oreo and Coca-Cola brands will also unveil the “Bestie Mode Digital Experience,” an exclusive platform and first-of-its-kind musical experience designed for besties to merge music tastes.

Scan a QR code on Coca-Cola and Oreo brand products. Fans can follow steps to explore “Bestie Mode,” and sync up music preferences. Spotify Free users will be invited to access the bestie experience. Once connected, fans will be prompted with questions to see how their taste in music stacks up against their bestie’s.

The Merchandise

Oreo and Coca-Cola brands are also launching a “Bestie Mode” merchandise line in the U.S. with fashion retailer, Forever21. The collection features clothes, socks, tote bags, cosmetic bags, drinkware, and notebooks with prices under $20. The collection will be available starting in mid-September at select Forever21 stores.

For more information, visit www.coca-cola.com/creations and www.oreo.com.

