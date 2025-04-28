This New Jersey restaurant has the best Mexican food in the state
As much as we love to boast about our Italian food (deservedly so) in the Garden State, we can’t forget about how great our Mexican restaurants are.
No, I’m not talking about Taco Bell.
We have plenty of delicious, authentic Mexican spots across the state, but one was recently highlighted as being the best according to the publication Love Food.
They rated restaurants based on customer reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of their team members.
So, where should New Jerseyans be heading for some great Mexican food?
Orale Mexican Kitchen
With three New Jersey locations, Orale offers authentic Mexican food “with a modern twist” to North Jersey, according to their website.
They offer a variety of options, whether you’re going out for brunch with your amigos, looking for a full dinner, or even a fast bite on the go.
Tacos, guacamole and tacos-oh my!
But the food wasn’t all that stuck out to the team at Love Food, according to their write-up:
The vibrant décor is the first thing people notice about Orale, which has outposts in downtown Jersey City, Hoboken, and Morristown.
At each location, the walls are plastered with original murals, while pendant lamps create a warm atmosphere.
The food doesn’t disappoint, either – popular menu options include bone marrow tacos and various twists on guacamole.
After a quick look at their Instagram, their signature cocktails aren’t looking so bad either.
Their cocktail lounge offers adult beverages with “full of flavor and a fiery bite.”
Orale Mexican Kitchen locations
🌮 56 South St., Morristown
🌮 341 Grove St., Jersey City
🌮 1426 Willow Ave., Hoboken
There’s indoor and outdoor seating, so you can enjoy their food in any weather.
10 of the best breakfast spots throughout New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.