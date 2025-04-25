Cinco de Mayo is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than with a huge plate of spicy nachos and a cold margarita?

Like anyone with taste buds, I love a margarita when I’m having a night out.

If you’ve ever enjoyed a Coronarita where a bottle of Corona is stuck upside down into a margarita, you and I can hang.

But I had no idea that in my nights out, I was paying far more than if I had been going out in other states.

And we thought eggs were the issue.

It turns out that we in the Garden State are digging deeper into our wallets than others: a whopping 17% deeper.

Ay, Dios, Mio!

That, according to a study done by Finance Buzz. Their team wanted to see where margaritas cost the most and least by looking up the average cost at bars and restaurants in each state.

A margarita in New jersey is $11.80, 17% higher than the national average.

Key findings about Margaritas

⚫ The average price for a margarita around the country is $10.03 on average — up 6.06% from last year.

⚫ The state where a margarita costs the most is Hawaii, at $13.60 on average.

⚫ There are 13 different states where margaritas cost an average of $11 or more.

⚫ A margarita is most affordable in Alabama, with an average cost of $6.74.

⚫ Iowa ($7.30) and West Virginia ($7.59) are the only other states where margaritas cost less than $8 on average.

I don’t know about you, but these stats make me want a drink.

