Yikes! New Jersey residents pay 17% higher for margaritas
Cinco de Mayo is coming up, and what better way to celebrate than with a huge plate of spicy nachos and a cold margarita?
Like anyone with taste buds, I love a margarita when I’m having a night out.
If you’ve ever enjoyed a Coronarita where a bottle of Corona is stuck upside down into a margarita, you and I can hang.
But I had no idea that in my nights out, I was paying far more than if I had been going out in other states.
And we thought eggs were the issue.
It turns out that we in the Garden State are digging deeper into our wallets than others: a whopping 17% deeper.
Ay, Dios, Mio!
That, according to a study done by Finance Buzz. Their team wanted to see where margaritas cost the most and least by looking up the average cost at bars and restaurants in each state.
A margarita in New jersey is $11.80, 17% higher than the national average.
Key findings about Margaritas
⚫ The average price for a margarita around the country is $10.03 on average — up 6.06% from last year.
⚫ The state where a margarita costs the most is Hawaii, at $13.60 on average.
⚫ There are 13 different states where margaritas cost an average of $11 or more.
⚫ A margarita is most affordable in Alabama, with an average cost of $6.74.
⚫ Iowa ($7.30) and West Virginia ($7.59) are the only other states where margaritas cost less than $8 on average.
I don’t know about you, but these stats make me want a drink.
New Jersey's best bagel spots
Gallery Credit: Judi Franco
New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski
LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.