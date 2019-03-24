Oprah in Cape May with NJ native Stedman Graham and Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey recently made her way back to Cape May, along with Gayle King and NJ native Stedman Graham.

The media icon, her best friend and her longtime companion were seen taking in a few meals last weekend, including at Uncle Bill's Pancake House , which shared a couple of photos on Instagram.

Winfrey, Graham and King also was spotted having dinner at the Ebbitt Room restaurant at the Virginia Hotel, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer .

The restaurant recently was honored by " Edible Jersey " in its 2019 Local Heroes issue. The bi-monthly magazine and website celebrates the culinary community in NJ. Jason Hanin and the Ebbitt Room were named Best Chef/Restaurant while the property's Beach Plum Farm was named Best Farm. The farm supplies much of the restaurant's produce and sustainably raised meats.

Graham, who turned 68 this month, is a Cape May County native who grew up in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township. He’s the executive director and co-founder of the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro .

The non-profit organization works to promote educational opportunities, civic awareness, health, recreational and art programming, plus job creation and affordable housing for the local community.

Winfrey also joined Graham in Cape May last summer, for the 30th Whitesboro Reunion Festival on Labor Day weekend 2018.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: