One struck by hit-and-run driver near Linden strip club, cops say

LINDEN — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near a gentlemen's club early Sunday morning.

At least one person was struck around 3 a.m. by a driver who left the scene on Linden Avenue near the club called Cheeques according to Linden police spokesman Lt. Christopher Guenther, who said the incident was under investigation. Guenther did not yet disclose a description of the vehicle involved.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News in a broadcast report and RLS Metro Breaking News said police told them arriving first responders found at least two people were hit and were taken to University Hospital in Newark.

The station also reported a fight may have started events that led to the hit-and-run.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

