One dead in Route 9 crash in Old Bridge

OLD BRIDGE — A Jackson man was killed in a crash on Route 9 early Monday morning.

Police spokesman Capt. Joseph Mandola said the 49-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra that rear ended a tractor-trailer on the northbound lane at Old Mill Road around 3:30 a.m. The impact spun the Nissan across the highway and into northbound lanes, according to Mandola.

The tractor-trailer was traveling through the intersection at approximately 40 to 45 mph according to Mandola, who said there were no skid marks or tire tracks in the roadway from the crash.

First-responders pronounced the man dead at the crash scene, according to Mandola, who did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

Mandola said no charges have been filed.

Several lanes in both directions were closed during an initial investigation of the crash causing delays for commuters trying to reach Route 18.

Mandola asked any witnesses to the crash to call the department at 732-679-5959.

