OMG! NJ residents can get paid $1.5K to eat pasta this summer

No, you’re not dreaming. No, this isn’t a prank. And no, this is not a drill.

You could actually be paid to eat pasta.

Inspired Taste, a recipe blog, is looking for people who love to have oodles of noodles to be Chief Pasta Officers.

This is a dream job for any New Jerseyan.

The CPOs will cook and sample Inspired Taste’s dishes to help them perfect the recipes.

Who couldn’t go for some spaghetti and meatballs or a bowl full of fettuccine Alfredo?

Homer Simpson voice: MMMMMM fettuccine Alfredo!

Chief Pasta Officers for Inspired Taste

No formal training is required, so don’t worry if you aren’t a professional chef or the biggest foodie in the Garden State.

You just need a passion for pasta and a willingness to test, taste, and share your opinions on the various dishes.

What’s better than eating pasta? Being paid to eat it.

The CPOs will be paid $1,500 for the two-week testing period starting in June.

Here’s a test to see if you have what it takes: Do you have a favorite pasta shape?

I’m a firm believer that pasta shape affects how much you enjoy the dish.

Most popular pasta shapes

The most popular favorite pasta shapes in America are:

⚫ Spaghetti (26%)

⚫ Penne (25%)

⚫ Fetticune (15%)

⚫ Elbows (14%)

⚫ Bowties (14%)

In my opinion, having elbows that high on the list over shapes like gemelli or rotini is insane and will haunt me for quite some time.

According to Inspired Taste’s research, the least favorite pasta shapes were orzo and angel hair.

Orzo, I find controversial to be ranked so low, it has its place in soups. Angel hair, however? Miss me with that. If I never have it again I’ll be fine.

If you also have hard opinions like that, this job could be for you!

Applications must be submitted by May 16, 2015. You can apply here.

Pasta la vista, baby.

