Old music store becoming new grocery store in NJ

Actually it wasn’t a very long long time ago. Sam Ash Music closed their Edison location a few months ago and it’s been sitting empty and shuttered. Subsequently, all remaining Sam Ash locations announced closures. The music chain that sold guitars, keyboards, and every other instrument you could shake a drumstick at had a run of an entire century.

It was started in Brooklyn by Sam Ashkynase, an immigrant from Austria who was a musician and who started the chain out of his passion. His own grandkids took over the business 10 years ago and it remains family-operated right until the end.

But a building is a building and space is space. That shuttered Sam Ash in Edison is now going to reopen as a grocery store. All we know is an unnamed grocer involved in culturally diverse food products cut a $5.5 million deal to take it over.

Marc Shein with the brokerage firm NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. said, “Ideally suited for a user/investor, we identified a wide range of potential buyers as part of our customized property-offering strategy. Following the competitive bid process, the buyer’s offer was accepted and closed quickly."

No word yet on when this mystery food store will decide to open. There will definitely be plenty of local Jersey rockers nostalgic for Sam Ash Music where they bought their first guitar or drum kit. RIP Sam Ash.

