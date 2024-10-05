Innovative NJ Parkway solution that is now a distant memory

Every once in a while, it's worth taking a look back at how things once were. Not only here in New Jersey, but across the country. For some of us, it's memories. For others, it's a glimpse of what life was like well before they were born.

Even before this innovative Garden State Parkway solution came to be, the look and feel around New Jersey - and the country - was very different. But before we look at that (and it's a wild look back), let's first take you on a journey to 1981, when the GSP introduced what could be described as the E-ZPass of its time.

In other words, the "modern" and more convenient way to travel one of New Jersey's most popular toll roads.

New Jersey back when...

The Garden State Parkway Fare Token was certainly an innovation that led to the high-speed solutions of today. And let's be honest, how many of you whipped through those toll booths chucking that token into the baskets?

For those of you too young to remember, that was the modern-day E-ZPass of its time. But even leading up to that innovative change, there were even more advancements that led into the 1980s.

From what was hot to what became, let's continue on our journey and dive even further back through time. Not just here in New Jersey, but across the country.

