New owner of iconic South Jersey diner vows to keep it alive

It might not be the prettiest name, but it’s perfectly Jersey. Geets Diner & Bar. That’s pronounced with a hard G. Although how even more Jersey would a diner be if it were a soft G and no S. As in J’eet?

J'eet yet? No? Let's stop at Geets.

Geets Diner & Bar sits on the Black Horse Pike in Williamstown and was a South Jersey icon for well over half a century until it closed in 2016. It reopened in 2018 under new owners but now it’s switching hands again.

The close on the property after a $5 million offer should come in September, according to Efthimios “Paul” Tsiknakis. Paul is a new owner and he had some reassuring words for any fan of the very social fabric of New Jersey.

It will remain a diner.

So many have not.

The Country Club Diner in Vorhees became an urgent care. The Penn Queen Diner is becoming a Taco Bell and Tim Horton’s and last I heard the Cherry Hill Diner was turning into a car wash.

Not Geets.

“We’re basically going to try to take Geets to the next level and allow it to continue to be a staple here in New Jersey,” Tsiknakis said. “A true New Jersey diner.”

Amen. We’ve lost too many. It’s great to hear this commitment. Now make sure you do your part and support it. They’re in the process of switching over a liquor license and there will be renovations. However their intention is to keep the true diner feel.

Paul Tsiknakis and his family know what real diners are. They own the Monarch Diner in Glassboro. They previously operated the Red Lion Diner in Southampton. Yes, the name Tsiknakis is of Greek heritage.

“Greeks are a big part of the diners in New Jersey and Delaware Valley, it’s in our blood,” Tsiknakis was quoted as saying by NJ.com. “We have a strong belief in the Jersey diner culture and we plan on trying to save it.”

Geets and Greeks. Perfect together?

