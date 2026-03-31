I can’t prove this to be 100% true, but I feel like people born after a certain year go through a "loving Weird Al" phase. For my money, he’s probably the most wholesome celebrity that we have.

The comedic musician, writer, and actor is famous for his parodies of popular songs like “White and Nerdy” (a spoof of “Ridin’”), “Eat It” (a take on Michael Jackson’s “Beat It”), and “Like a Surgeon” (the iconic satirical take on “Like a Virgin”).

Weird Al Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

New Jersey is about to get Weird

On the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5, traffic reporter Brendan Joseph maintains that Weird Al could possibly be the Super Bowl halftime show that unites us all.

I can’t say I disagree with him; it might be the most fun performance in years. Just imagine if he could even bring in some guest performers?

I digress.

What’s important is that after the success of his Bigger & Weirder Tour last year, Yankovic is continuing it in 2026, with two concerts in the Garden State.

Weird Al Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images loading...

Weird Al Yankovic will perform in New Jersey in 2026

The master of song parodies will be performing at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on July 12.

After hitting a couple of other states, he’ll circle back to the Garden State on July 17 to get ‘White and Nerdy’ at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City.

The show is filled with props and costumes. Take a look and then find out about ticketing information below.

You can purchase tickets from the tour’s website here.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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