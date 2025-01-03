As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. In some cases, it's only appropriate. And depending on what we're saying goodbye to, it can sometimes be bittersweet.

Take the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, for example. This past Christmas was the first time we didn't get to see Santa at the mall in all his glory. What's more, the Monmouth Mall Santa was beloved by many, having been there for many years.

Little did we know at the time, but the 2023 season would be the final time we would see that particular Santa sitting inside the mall greeting families all throughout the holidays. As the 2024 holiday season began to approach, many wondered if Santa would return despite all the construction currently going on at the mall.

Unfortunately, Christmas came and went with our beloved Santa never making an appearance even at some of the locations still open for business. And even though it is possible that Santa will eventually return to the mall, it just won't ever be the same.

If you haven't been to the area lately, the interior of the mall is currently being ripped apart as the transformation from an enclosed structure to an open-air one continues. But as excitement builds for what's to come, some can't help but think about what has been lost.

Back in 2023, I decided to take a tour of the mall on Christmas Eve to capture what might've been the final holiday season ever in the encoded mall. Looking back, I'm glad I did this.

