Go back in time with these classic NJ old-school cereals

It's always so much fun taking a trip back in time to how things once were in the Great Garden State. Whether it's places, old roads, or even food, New Jersey holds a special place for everything that once was.

For example, anyone who travels over the Driscol Bridge by the Garden State Parkway will almost certainly remember the Amboy movie theater that once sat along the edge of the Raritan River. Of course, there are also examples of something from the past that still exists.

If anyone's ever traveled to Manasquan Beach along the Manasquan Inlet, you almost certainly know about the Glimmer Glass Bridge. That's such an old-school bridge that's well over 100 years old and is still in operation.

Seeing that bridge is like a moment frozen in time. Although it does need much more repair today than it ever did in the past, there's just something about keeping something like that in working order for all to see what our infrastructure was once like.

Of course, this isn't just limited to what buildings and structures were once (or still are) around the Garden State. Memories of New Jersey's past also extend to what used to be sold in our stores.

Although it's not as popular today, cereal was a very big breakfast item from the 1980s and 1990s. Especially promotional cereals that you may very well remember as a kid.

Here's a look at many of those old-school cereals that were once sold here in New Jersey. And if you grew up in the 1980s or 1990s, many of these may trigger memories from your childhood.

