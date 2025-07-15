As much as I'd love to call this person out, I don't think it would fair. It's something I saw while shopping at a local New Jersey food store.

There was a woman toward the end of the aisle near the main doors. I was at the other end of the aisle and heard this happen.

There was a display of sauce cans at the end of the aisle that this woman must've accidentally bumped into (at least, I'd assume it was an accident). One of the glasses fell to the ground and broke open.

Now I'll admit, I didn't see this happen in real time, only after I heard the crash and looked up. What I did notice when I looked up is that I can tell this woman knew what she did - she was looking at it.

But from the aisle I was in, I could also see the front doors. And it was those front doors that women quickly headed toward and left the store.

When I got up to the front of the aisle there was already a worker on their way over to the accident. My guess is this woman was embarrassed and just wanted to get out of the store as quickly as possible.

Should've, but...

Now yes, the right thing to do would've been for that woman to get a worker and tell them what happened. But I personally can't blame her for potentially feeling embarrassed.

Think about this for a minute. Who hasn't accidentally knocked something over in a food market before? It happens, and we feel embarrassed.

I know this has happened to me before. I'm telling you right now, our natural instinct is to look around to see if anyone saw what happened.

If not, we just quietly walk away. I really hate to say it, but I would bet that's what most of us do. I know I did this when I was much younger. Now that I'm older and don't have that fear of embarrassment anymore, I would let a worker know.

It happens a lot

I also worked retail before and have come across this situation quite a bit. But for as annoying as it is to clean, I do understand why some people just want to flee the scene.

If this is you, just know a lot of people do it. No, it's not right to just leave the mess without saying anything, but I get it. But in reality, we should tell a worker so they can at least safely clean it up.

