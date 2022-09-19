Old Bridge, NJ woman found killed in home months after husband’s death

OLD BRIDGE — A woman was found killed in her township home, officials said Monday.

On Saturday just after 11 a.m., a 911 call to Old Bridge Township Police reported that a relative had found a 65-year-old woman passed out in her residence.

Officers responded to the Hanna Lane home in the Laurence Harbor section of town and found Deborah Brown-Hepworth, who was pronounced dead shortly after.

Brown-Hepworth — widely known as "Sonni" — lost her husband Harry W. Hepworth Sr., in June.

Deborah Sonni Brown-Hepworth was found killed, police said, on Saturday. In June, her husband Harry Hepworth Sr. died (via Facebook) Deborah Sonni Brown-Hepworth was found killed, police said, on Saturday. In June, her husband Harry Hepworth Sr. died (via Facebook Sonni Bee page) loading...

Other than calling it a homicide, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone offered no other details on Monday, including a potential cause of death.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to call Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

