Old Bridge, NJ woman found killed in home months after husband’s death
OLD BRIDGE — A woman was found killed in her township home, officials said Monday.
On Saturday just after 11 a.m., a 911 call to Old Bridge Township Police reported that a relative had found a 65-year-old woman passed out in her residence.
Officers responded to the Hanna Lane home in the Laurence Harbor section of town and found Deborah Brown-Hepworth, who was pronounced dead shortly after.
Brown-Hepworth — widely known as "Sonni" — lost her husband Harry W. Hepworth Sr., in June.
Other than calling it a homicide, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone offered no other details on Monday, including a potential cause of death.
Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area has been asked to call Detective Addie Spinola of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3181 or Detective Mark Morris of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
