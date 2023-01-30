Well, it's official: The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — and their fans can be right there with them at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Eagle fans are known for how well they travel and take over other teams' stadiums, relieving them of the home-field advantage. As a former season ticket holder for the New York Giants, I can attest to this.

Jalen Hurts (Philly #1) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs #15) (Photos: Tim Nwachukwu, Kevin C Cox, Getty Images) Jalen Hurts (Philly #1) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs #15) (Photos: Tim Nwachukwu, Kevin C Cox, Getty Images) loading...

If you're an Eagles fan thinking of making the trip to the Super Bowl, here's the way to do it. From the Philadelphia Eagles press release:

"On Location and the Philadelphia Eagles have announced the sale of Official Super Bowl fan packages where fans can join their team by purchasing verified tickets and experience packages by clicking here. As the Official Hospitality Provider to Philadelphia Eagles, On Location is working to provide their fans with fan party access, verified tickets, and additional purchase options for travel and hotel accommodations for Super Bowl LVII in the Glendale, Phoenix, and Scottsdale, Arizona areas. Official Super Bowl LVII packages will be made available through www.onlocationexp.com/nfl/super-bowl-tickets."

Eagles Fans (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Images) Eagles Fans (Photo: Tim Nwachukwu, Getty Images) loading...

According to the press release sent by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Official Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LVII fan party packages can include:

🏈 Official Super Bowl LVII game day tickets

🏈 Open-air Pregame Party with Eagles spirit

🏈 All-Inclusive Menu Featuring Elevated Tailgate Fare

🏈 Full Open Bar

🏈 Live Entertainment with DJ

🏈 Interactive Games and more

Imagine the looks on the faces of those fans of the Kansas City Chiefs who made the trip when they see the Eagles fans sitting beside them. It will be the "tomahawk chop" vs "Fly Eagles Fly", Cheesesteaks vs Barbeque. Could these two fan bases have met their match? Tune in Feb. 12 and see for yourself.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

