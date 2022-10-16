Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said.

The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

Authority spokesperson Mike Williams said the accident occurred near the center of the bridge but on the New Jersey side. He said authority bridge police and Camden County authorities are investigating.

A request for an update and information on the victims' identities was left with Williams on Sunday morning.

The Courier Post reported Saturday that a safety director for JPC Group Inc. confirmed that the two workers were part of the company and said officials were waiting for more information. They were involved in a long-term bridge rehabilitation project announced in March 2020 and due to continue through December 2024.

