Cop was drunk in Route 9 crash that sent other driver to hospital via MedeVac, police say

OLD BRIDGE — An off-duty Sayreville police sergeant was charged with DWI for a crash on Route 9 early Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Kutz, 57, of Marlboro was also charged with assault by auto for the incident on Route 9 near Old Texas Road in Old Bridge, which sent one person to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick via medical helicopter, according to the Middlesex County County Prosecutor Andrew Carey.

Carey did not disclosed the circumstances of the crash that closed Route 9 for several hours overnight or the name of the person hospitalized.

The ramps from Route 18 onto Route 9 were also closed.

Payroll records indicate Kutz is a 21-year veteran of the Sayreville police department and earns $134,399 per year.

Carey asked witnesses to the crash to call his offcer at 732-745- 8842 or Old Bridge police at 732-721-5600.

