It's another sign of a return to normal in New Jersey.

Oceanfest returns to Long Branch this July 4.

Billed as the largest 4th of July celebration in New Jersey, the day-long festival had been canceled the last two years due to COVID.

Sponsored by the City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Chamber of Commerce, updated information has been posted to their websites announcing the event is on for 2022.

In 2019, an estimated 250,000 people showed up for the celebration, which includes music, exhibits, food trucks, craft vendors and beach activities. The day is capped with a massive fireworks show over the water.

Large events have been canceled across New Jersey since 2020 because of gathering limits and other COVID concerns.

2022 has already seen a return of many St. Patrick's Day parades and festivals.

Event and sponsor information is available on the Oceanfest website.

