Ocean County man disappears near Lake Tahoe

An Ocean County man last seen checking out of a hotel and casino in Nevada a month ago remains missing.

A BMW X5 belonging to Richard Cambria, 59, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford, was found parked at the Tahoe Meadows trail head, south of Reno near the California border, on Nov. 25.

The vehicle contained all his luggage and his fully charged cell phone.

His sister, Nancy Cambria, said she realized Richard was missing when police notified her that the car had been towed because it was in the way of snow plows.

She told NJ.com that her brother lived in Ocean County for years but was considering a move to the San Francisco area. He is not married and has no children.

The Tahoe Meadows trail connects to the Tahoe Rim Trail, a 165-mile path that goes around Lake Tahoe through two states, six counties and four national forests, according to the

">Tahoe Rim Association website.

Richard Cambria was last seen on Nov. 13 when his checkout from the Nugget Casino Resort in Reno was captured on security video. He had been on a long road trip and had been staying in Santa Barbara, California, for most of October. He drove to Sparks, Nevada, on Nov. 12 where he stayed at the Hyatt hotel.

