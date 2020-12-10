Ocean County dad accused of shaking his newborn daughter to death

LAKEWOOD — An Ocean County man has been charged with murder in the death of his own newborn daughter.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old David Smith, of Lakewood, called township police on Saturday saying he had found the three-month-old baby unresponsive.

After first being rushed to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus by EMTs, the baby was transferred to Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick.

Doctors there found the infant had suffered significant internal injuries, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

The newborn was pronounced dead on Tuesday and the Ocean County Medical Examiner determined cause to be shaken baby syndrome with blunt force trauma to the head, Billhimer said.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Isis Randolph on behalf of the baby's mother said that the newborn was named Yvonna Grace.

Investigators found that Smith was at home with the infant when she suffered her injuries, Billhimer said. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Smith is currently in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

In a written statement, Billhimer called the investigation "beyond tragic" and disturbing.