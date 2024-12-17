NY man accused of sexting NJ preteen, showing up at home

⬛ NY man accused of trying to meet child

Man showed up at NJ home, police say

Undercover cop then posed as child

A 34-year-old New York man has been accused of starting a sexually explicit chat with a New Jersey child and then showing up outside the family's house.

Christopher J. Giglio, of Staten Island, was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, first-degree production of child pornography and third-degree possession of child pornography.

Last week, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit was notified by a local police department that a 12-year-old juvenile had been chatting with a man using an online messaging application, including sexual conversations.

The adult then appeared outside of the juvenile’s home on Dec. 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He drove off after the child’s parents saw his idling vehicle and called police.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit said they found that Giglio had instructed the child during sexually explicit online chats to expose and send nude photos of intimate body parts.

An undercover detective then posed as the child, continuing the online chats as Giglio made arrangements to meet up on Monday in Bergen County.

When Giglio arrived at a “predetermined location,” he was arrested by detectives.

He was held at Bergen County Jail, pending a first court appearance.

Giglio used the following social media accounts:

▪️ Smokeyallup

▪️ Smokeyallup314

Any parent or guardian who believes that their child received inappropriate communications from him, was urged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-26-5532.

