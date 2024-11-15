🔸 NJ man accused of sexting girl

A 29-year-old Tabernacle man has been accused of exchanging nude photos and sexually explicit videos with an underage girl he met in an online chat room.

Fredderico Soda was taken into custody on Thursday, as police seized electronic devices to be examined by detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit.

He was charged with second-degree counts of impairing/debauching the morals of a child, distribution of child sexual abuse material and possession with intent to distribute of child sexual abuse material — as well as third-degree counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and obscenity to a minor.

The investigation began earlier this year after the Prosecutor’s Office and State Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about his online activities.

Police in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania, also contacted Burlington County law enforcement, saying the victim’s parents were concerned about her online interaction with Soda.

Soda was allegedly planning to meet the victim in-person, but had not done so before his arrest, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said.

He was being held in Burlington County jail on Friday, pending a detention hearing.

