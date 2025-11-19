(The Center Square) – Despite the sanctuary policies of New York, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol officers are cracking down on commercial truck drivers to ensure traffic safety and compliance with federal law. They are also continuing to arrest violent criminals at the northern border.

In a recent multi-day operation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 37 illegal border crossers; 30 of them had state-issued commercial driver licenses (CDLs).

In Operation Bear Cave, they arrested all male drivers operating commercial vehicles along Interstate 90 on the New York State Thruway in the vicinity of western New York.

The CBP Buffalo Sector covers 29 counties, including in western, central and upstate New York, and part of northeastern Pennsylvania.

The sector spans 341 maritime border miles, including Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, the Niagara River and the western portion of the Saint Lawrence Seaway. Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents are responsible for monitoring 36 miles of the Niagara River, 33 miles of the Saint Lawrence Seaway and more than 400 air miles along the northern border.

Working with ICE-Homeland Security Investigations and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers, they conducted immigration inspections in more than 10 locations along the western portion of the thruway, CBP said.

The 30 they arrested with CDLS were issued the CDLs in California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania, Border Patrol and ICE officers found. Another seven they arrested during the operation didn’t have CDLs. All 37 men remain in ICE custody and are being processed for removal, ICE said.

“As we continue to see an alarming trend of illegal aliens who are unlawfully present in the United States operating commercial vehicles, it raises significant safety concerns," Acting Buffalo Sector Chief Border Patrol Agent James D’Amato said. "Drivers who are not fluent or with little to no ability to speak or read English pose a serious risk on our roadways, especially when operating large vehicles that require a high level of skill and understanding of traffic laws. The ongoing major accidents nationwide involving such drivers highlight the critical need for enforcement and vigilance to protect public safety."

Like Border Patrol agents in neighboring northern border sectors, they rely on “invaluable” assistance from citizens to fulfil their border security mission, ICE said. The Buffalo Sector is encouraging members of the community “to help keep our nation’s borders safe and report suspicious activity at 1-800-331-0353.”

On Sunday, Buffalo Sector officers working at the Port of Buffalo at the Peace Bridge crossing arrested an Indian national wanted by Indian officials on a murder charge.

The Peace Bridge connects Buffalo, New York, to Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada. Border Patrol agents continue to apprehend illegal border crossers coming from Canada after a record number were arrested at the northern border under the Biden administration. Upstate New York was particularly hit hard by the border crisis, The Center Square exclusively reported.

The CBP officers arrested Vishat Kumar, 22, after he attempted to illegally enter the U.S. for a second time, CBP said. He previously illegally entered the U.S. in 2024, according to CBP records.

After illegally entering the first time, he applied for asylum and failed to attend his asylum interview, authorities said.

During his second illegal entry attempt on Sunday, he concealed his identity by presenting papers with a false name and date of birth, CBP said. Using biometric technology, they confirmed his true identity and discovered an Interpol Red Notice had been issued stating he was wanted by Indian authorities for murder.

Kumar remains in ICE detention and is being processed for removal from the U.S.

