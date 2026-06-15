Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026.(Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP) A small motorboat passes anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Thursday, June 11, 2026

☑️The U.S. and Iran reached a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz

☑️The agreement would end military operations and allow more Iranian oil exports

☑️Iran's enriched uranium stockpile remains unresolved despite the breakthrough

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement to end the war and open the Strait of Hormuz, offering relief to the global economy more than three months since fighting began.

Full details of the deal were not immediately available. The signing will be Friday in Switzerland.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed a deal had been reached and said he had authorized an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Congratulations to all!” he wrote on social media, without providing details. He added, “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

In early trading Monday, the price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell $4.08 to $83.25 per barrel. U.S. benchmark crude lost $4.51 to $80.37 per barrel.

It may take months for oil prices to stabilize after the disruptions from the war caused them to surge, pushing costs up for gasoline and many other products. Energy experts said shipping and insurance companies will want to be confident the pact will hold, ensuring that oil and gas supplies will flow freely enough for the world’s needs to be met.

Bottle of fentanyl, Welcome to Cape May sign (City of Cape May/Canva) Bottle of fentanyl, Welcome to Cape May sign

⚠️5 drug-related overdoses were reported at the Jersey Shore

⚠️1 of the overdoses was fatal, prompting a public warning

⚠️ Cape May County prosecutor suspects heroin & fentanyl may have been 'adulterated'

CAPE MAY — Five drug-related overdoses at the Jersey Shore in two days, including one fatal one have prompted a warning from police.

The overdoses were reported on Thursday and Friday, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. Testing by the lab at the Cape May County Forensic Lab of the substances used in the overdoses has not confirmed if they are connected.

Authorities urge residents to report drug activity

The prosecutor suspects that the street supply of heroin and fentanyl has been "adulterated." The overall toxicity of that is unknown but potentially lethal, he said.

Sutherland said the continued reporting of information regarding illegal drug activity and or any criminal activity within the community goes a long way toward stopping future overdoses.

There were 1,312 suspected overdose deaths in New Jersey last year, according to the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey. That's a sharp drop of 27% from 2024, and outpaces the national decrease of 20%.

West Deptford Wildfire (New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) West Deptford Wildfire (New Jersey Forest Fire Service via Facebook/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

🔥 Human activity started 99.6% of New Jersey's wildfires last year

⚠️ Campfires caused two major fires and more than 23 square miles of damage

As a severe drought continues to dry out New Jersey, the state warns that wildfires don't start on their own.

Out of more than 1,300 wildfires in the Garden State last year, only six were caused by lightning. All combined, they burned less than two acres of land. That's dwarfed by the impact that humans have had on state forests.

Human activity started 99.6% of wildfires in New Jersey, according to a new state Department of Environmental Protection report. New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Bill Donnelly said it explains why firefighters worked for weeks without breaks in 2025.

"The data in this report is an important tool for educating New Jerseyans and helping them understand that human behavior drives the vast majority of wildfires in the state, underscoring Smokey Bear’s message that ‘only you can prevent wildfires,’” Donnelly said.

The Sky RIde along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights (Bud McCormick) The Sky RIde along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights

🔥 A discarded cigarette sparks Seaside Heights boardwalk fire, reviving memories of 2013's devastating blaze

🚒 Quick action by firefighters stopped the flames before significant damage could spread beneath the boardwalk

🌊 The small fire served as a reminder of how quickly disaster can strike along the Jersey Shore

For a few tense moments Sunday afternoon, memories of one of the Jersey Shore's darkest days came rushing back.

A small fire broke out beneath the boardwalk in Seaside Heights on June 14, but firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the blaze before it caused significant damage. According to Seaside Heights Fire Chief Tim Farrell, speaking to the Asbury Park Press, a lit cigarette appears to have ignited the wooden structure beneath the boardwalk. The fire was reported near Webster Avenue and was quickly brought under control.

Farrell said the fire was relatively minor, but the cause serves as an important reminder of the dangers posed by improperly discarded smoking materials. Firefighters responded rapidly and prevented the flames from spreading through the wooden understructure of the boardwalk.

The sight of smoke rising from the boardwalk immediately brought back memories of September 2013, when a massive fire destroyed more than 50 businesses and tore through a section of the boardwalk that had only recently been rebuilt following Superstorm Sandy.

In this Sept. 17, 2015, file photo, Comcast trucks are parked in a lot in the company's Westford, Mass. operations center. AP Photo/Tali Arbel, File) In this Sept. 17, 2015, file photo, Comcast trucks are parked in a lot in the company's Westford, Mass. operations center. AP Photo/Tali Arbel, File)

💰 Millions of current and former Xfinity customers may be eligible for a share of a $117.5 million settlement tied to a 2023 data breach.

🔍 Eligibility is generally limited to customers who received a data breach notification from Comcast around Dec. 18, 2023.

⏰ Claims must be filed by Sept. 14, 2026, and some customers could qualify for up to $10,000 in documented losses.

Millions of current and former Xfinity customers may be entitled to compensation as part of a $117.5 million class-action settlement stemming from a massive 2023 data breach that exposed the personal information of nearly 36 million people.

The settlement resolves claims that Comcast failed to adequately protect customer data after hackers gained unauthorized access to company systems between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, 2023. Comcast has denied wrongdoing but agreed to the settlement to resolve the litigation.

Eligibility is not automatic for every Xfinity customer.

According to settlement documents, the class includes individuals who received a notice from Comcast informing them that their personal information may have been compromised in the October 2023 breach. Those notices were sent around Dec. 18, 2023.

Information exposed in the breach may have included usernames, passwords, names, contact information, dates of birth, security questions and answers, and in some cases the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Customers can visit the official settlement website and use the ID Lookup tool or review any notification they received from Comcast regarding the breach. The settlement website also allows eligible consumers to submit claims online.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By early June, the total was over 7,600. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here is where all “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” live For Seasons 14 and 13 of the show, the Real Housewives of New Jersey hometowns are largely in North Jersey — with a Central Jersey resident and some Shore houses, for good measure. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.