NSFW reminder for NJ drivers during this blizzard (Opinion)

You may have heard that there’s a snowstorm brewing off the New Jersey coast for this weekend, so here is a gentle reminder when it comes to driving in such an event … don’t be an a**h***.

Ideally, you wouldn’t be on the roads, but on the off-chance you are: please adhere to the following common courtesy.

My dear friend and colleague, Joe Votruba, and I made this video years ago and I think it still rings true now.

With the impending snow coming this weekend for the Garden State, I'm begging people who drive their cars without totally cleaning off the snow… don’t do that.

You can watch our PSA here:

The takeaway? Don't be that guy.

Clean the god-forsaken snow off of your car before you go out on the roads. I know for some people this may seem outrageously obvious but every snowstorm I see a car on the road completely covered with snow.

Surely you must be annoyed by driving behind cars with snow from the roof blowing off onto your windshield. So shouldn’t you spare other Jersey drivers of that same pain?

And don’t think you’re a hero for just clearing the snow off of your windshield. You need to get your roof too.

That may seem obvious but there are people out there who leave the snow on their car roofs, creating what we call a “Snow Hawk.”

For all of our sakes, don’t think you’re set after just cleaning off the roof of your car. Be courteous to your fellow New Jerseyan and wipe the inches of snow off of your entire car before driving on the roads.

All this to say: drive safe!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

