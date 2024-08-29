Nothing says New Jersey better than this

When my daughter moved to Texas a few years back of course she got homesick. And being a millennial, predictably she went online to look for things to buy that reminded her of home here in New Jersey.

They were refrigerator magnets, shot glasses, beer steins, cutting boards, etc. She even got the outline of the state tattooed on her ankle.

With all the people moving out of the state every year, this could be a pretty lucrative business if you’re good at making crafts.

The other day I ran across the ultimate New Jersey-themed and/or shaped item. I was shopping in one of my favorite New Jersey farm markets, and they had a small section of pasta products.

Of course, they had the usual various shapes of macaroni that we're all accustomed to like fusilli, spaghetti, rigatoni, penne ... You know, the usual.

Then I came across these.

When I read the label that said New Jersey pasta I thought well it’s just made here in New Jersey. Let me see what it looks like. Upon further inspection, Yep, those are New Jersey-shaped pasta noodles.

They’re made by the Severino family of Severino Homemade Pasta in Westmont, New Jersey.

They have a manufacturing plant in Westampton in Burlington County. The noodles are tiny, so they would be great in soups or in a dish like my mother used to make called pasta piselli, with a light tomato sauce and peas.

So, if you have a relative or friend who’s moved to another state, send them a bag of New Jersey-shaped pasta noodles. I’m sure they’d appreciate it.

