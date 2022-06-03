Take a trip to Northlandz in Flemington, NJ and you’ll see a display that is worthy of the Guinness Book of World Records' largest indoor train museum.

While I’m not a huge model train guy I am fascinated by the amount of work and effort owner Bruce Zaccagnino has put into this must-see destination.

Bruce has painstakingly created an amazing display that includes over 100 trains running on over 9 miles of railroad track with 400 bridges and 4000 buildings all hand-assembled.

If you have been to Northlandz in the past, you should go again. Bruce has updated and added more scenery and displays that are state of the art. The indoor tour is a mile long and takes about two hours to complete.

Bruce has put an average of 16 – 18 hours a day creating his masterpiece. He says that the ideas that he has for the different displays just come to him, he makes notes of those thoughts and then draw up the plans on how he wants it to look. It is amazing. Bruce has set the bar high as this year marks its 25th anniversary.

Bruce has new plans for some elaborate displays that he is currently mapping out something that he does for each display.

To see the details in the people that are placed around his villages and towns, the detail in the trees, bushes, and buildings are eerily accurate and impressive.

Get to Northlandz, you can visit them at nortlandz.com

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: