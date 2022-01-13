NORTH BERGEN — A resident has surrendered to authorities to face charges in an alleged sexual assault and robbery in this township last fall, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

In a release Thursday, prosecutors said on Nov. 3, 2021, a 33-year-old woman reported to North Bergen police that an unknown man, whom she had just met earlier that day, had sexually assaulted her.

The ensuing investigation determined that Michael Vivar, 23, of North Bergen sexually assaulted the woman and stole money from her wallet, the prosecutor's office said.

Get our free mobile app

Vivar, who surrendered Wednesday afternoon, was also alleged to have instructed a witness to the incident to provide false information to detectives probing the case.

Vivar is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count each of robbery and witness tampering. He is being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending an initial court appearance.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?