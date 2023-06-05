No waffling: These are the best pancake houses in New Jersey

You would think all pancake houses are alike but that's not the case in New Jersey. As we enter into the summer vacation season, you may find yourself searching for a great breakfast if you rent down the shore.

Look no further than these local pancake house; many have been there for generations serving up family recipes for years. So, what makes an excellent pancake?

According to uwyoextension.org:

Common pancake characteristics include a crisp exterior and soft, airy interior. They are made from thinner batter than actual cakes, and a little hot grease sets the outer surface quickly; this allows the inside to remain fluffy and light.

Why are restaurant pancakes so good? According to plattershare.com:

The reason pancakes taste so much better in restaurants than they do at home is that they are cooked on a professional griddle. This is how a restaurant can guarantee that the pancakes will cook evenly, which is important for keeping the flavor fresh.

So, where are these great pancake houses in New Jersey? These came from my listeners and social media following:

Uncle Bill's

Greg Vince

Brownstone Pancake Factory they give you great portions. If you have never been to one you should.

Steve Dassing

Vegas Diner in North Wildwood has Cannoli pancakes. All of their pancakes are delicious but the Cannoli pancakes are exceptional!

Chris Corona Moses

Shut Up & Eat in Toms River, hands down!

Richard Nashmy

Brownstone in Brick

Cindy Zwicker

The Original Pancake House West Caldwell

Chrissy Bigs

Pancake House West Caldwell

Michelle Diane Van Nest

P.J.’s Pancake House (Princeton, Princeton Junction, Lawrenceville & Robbinsville) Turning Point (Lawrenceville) Princetonian Diner (Princeton) IHOP (East Windsor) & Perkins (East Windsor)

Keith Vena

The Mad Batter Restaurant and Bar At The Carroll Villa Hotel

Renée Brinn

Uncle Bill's in Ocean City

Allan Emenheiser

Uncle Will’s Beach Haven!

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

St. Alfonzo's. Where I stole the mar-juh-rene.

Timme Newman

Gilchrist, hands down!!

Sharla Feldscher

