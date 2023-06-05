No waffling: These are the best pancake houses in New Jersey
You would think all pancake houses are alike but that's not the case in New Jersey. As we enter into the summer vacation season, you may find yourself searching for a great breakfast if you rent down the shore.
Look no further than these local pancake house; many have been there for generations serving up family recipes for years. So, what makes an excellent pancake?
According to uwyoextension.org:
Common pancake characteristics include a crisp exterior and soft, airy interior. They are made from thinner batter than actual cakes, and a little hot grease sets the outer surface quickly; this allows the inside to remain fluffy and light.
Why are restaurant pancakes so good? According to plattershare.com:
The reason pancakes taste so much better in restaurants than they do at home is that they are cooked on a professional griddle. This is how a restaurant can guarantee that the pancakes will cook evenly, which is important for keeping the flavor fresh.
So, where are these great pancake houses in New Jersey? These came from my listeners and social media following:
Uncle Bill's
Greg Vince
Brownstone Pancake Factory they give you great portions. If you have never been to one you should.
Steve Dassing
Vegas Diner in North Wildwood has Cannoli pancakes. All of their pancakes are delicious but the Cannoli pancakes are exceptional!
Chris Corona Moses
Shut Up & Eat in Toms River, hands down!
Richard Nashmy
Brownstone in Brick
Cindy Zwicker
The Original Pancake House West Caldwell
Chrissy Bigs
Pancake House West Caldwell
Michelle Diane Van Nest
P.J.’s Pancake House (Princeton, Princeton Junction, Lawrenceville & Robbinsville) Turning Point (Lawrenceville) Princetonian Diner (Princeton) IHOP (East Windsor) & Perkins (East Windsor)
Keith Vena
The Mad Batter Restaurant and Bar At The Carroll Villa Hotel
Renée Brinn
Uncle Bill's in Ocean City
Allan Emenheiser
Uncle Will’s Beach Haven!
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
St. Alfonzo's. Where I stole the mar-juh-rene.
Timme Newman
Gilchrist, hands down!!
Sharla Feldscher
