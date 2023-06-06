No more HS Grad test? – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ NJ lawmaker determined to block 'porn' from kids at the library

A NJ State Senator is dead-set against proposed legislation that would stop public libraries from restricting access to certain books for kids.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ New Jersey school rules for transgender students explained

Are NJ schools really banned from telling parents if their child changes gender identity? Eric Scott explains the rules Gov. Phil Murphy's administration says schools now have to follow

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ More NJ lawmakers vote to scrap high school exit exam

New Jersey is on a short list of states that still require the exam.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 11-year-old Asbury Park, NJ girl escapes from kidnapper

The girl's accused kidnapper told her to remove her clothes when she said she had to use the bathroom.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Perv NJ gym coach sexually assaulted 3 teen athletes, cops say

A former youth gymnastics coach at gyms in Monmouth County is charged with sexual crimes against three athletes when they were teenagers, prosecutors say

Click HERE to read more.

