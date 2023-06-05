NJ lawmaker determined to stop kids from getting ‘porn’ at the library

📚 Should some books be off-limits for kids at the library?

Some New Jersey lawmakers are up in arms about a proposed measure that would stop public libraries from banning or restricting access to certain books for minors.

The legislation, S3906, would prohibit a governing body of any free public library from banning or restricting access to books or other resource materials because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval, and any library that violated the law could have state aid withheld.

Under the "state library aid law," the Department of the Treasury can withhold State Library aid from any municipality, county, or area library if the public library fails to comply with certain laws and regulations. This proposed bill would amend current law to permit the withholding of State Library Aid if a public library fails to follow the new law.

State Sen. Ed Durr, R-Gloucester, criticized Democrats for talking about punishing schools for listening to the concerns of parents and removing books that contain pornographic material.

He said he’s convinced “the state is trying to circumvent a parent’s authority and as long as I’m around I’m not going to allow that and remain quiet.”

Durr said some material should simply be off-limits to children, and people who want to open access to any and all books to kids in libraries are misguided.

“If they went into a public park and went up to a minor with this material, what would happen? They would be arrested.”

He said if a parent wants to have their child read a certain type of book at home, “that will be another discussion, but for the state to force this or to allow access to is wrong.”

“There’s an age limit for voting, for driving, for everything, and this material should be restricted to 18 and above," he said.

The measure has been referred to the State Senate Education Committee for consideration.

