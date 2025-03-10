No more free school for undocumented — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

🚨Toms River police pursued a white BMW into Seaside Heights but broke it off

🚨The BMW hit 118 mph as it headed towards Route 37 and back into Toms River

🚨A Toyota Corolla carrying 4 was struck by the BMW at Route 37 and 166

TOMS RIVER — An unlicensed teen who drove a BMW at 118 mph faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter after crashing into a vehicle crossing an intersection late Friday night.

Toms River police pursued a white BMW speeding east on Route 37 over the Mathis Bridge into Seaside Heights around 10:45 p.m. The officers broke off their pursuit over safety concerns when the sedan would not stop.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the car headed north into Lavallette on Route 35 before turning around.

Seaside Heights police spotted the BMW heading south on Route 35 at over three times the posted speed limit of 35 mph and onto the Tunney Bridge. Officers tracked the BMW but did not pursue it.

NEWARK — An elite unit of city police detectives investigating illegal weapons came under gunfire in a North Ward neighborhood Friday evening, leaving a 26-year-old officer dead.

Detective Joseph Azcona never made it out of his vehicle before a gunshot mortally wounded him, officials said Saturday morning.

One of his colleagues remains hospitalized with injuries from the shooting, as does the 14-year-old suspect who has been charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. Both are expected to survive.

The chaos erupted around 6:37 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret Street near a White Castle, McDonald's and the Luis Munoz Elementary School.

Officials said police, working with federal support, were on a targeted operation related to firearms.

Witnesses told WCBS-TV they heard rapid gunfire after seeing officers run down the street.

During a Saturday morning news conference, bleary-eyed local and federal officials provided few details about the investigation but spoke of the bravery of Azcona and other officers.

🍎 States must pay to send unauthorized immigrants to public schools

🍎 New Jersey lawmaker wants to overturn U.S. Supreme Court decision

🍎 Families would have to pay at least $1,000 a year

A Republican state lawmaker wants to defy a U.S. Supreme Court decision so that New Jersey taxpayers don't have to pay for the children of unauthorized immigrants to attend public schools.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, said he visited the U.S. border with Mexico last year on a trip to Texas.

"One of the things we heard time and time again was that they were seeking out places like New Jersey and New York because of all the benefits that we were offering them," Kanitra said.

Kanitra has introduced the “Protecting Legally-Present Youngsters’ Limited Educational Resources Act.”

The bill (A5233) would make parents of unauthorized immigrants pay tuition to send their children to New Jersey schools.

Kanitra said the quality of public education in New Jersey is "going down, and down, and down" because students with English as a second language strain limited resources.

Tuition would be at least $1,000 but could reach the district's cost per pupil. In some districts, like Camden City, per-pupil spending exceeds $29,000.

⚫ NJ staff among fed layoffs

⚫ State joins lawsuit

⚫ ‘Illegal mass firings’

TRENTON — Several hundred New Jersey residents are among the first casualties of massive layoffs across federal agencies, prompting a new lawsuit by the state attorney general.

New Jersey is among 19 states and the District of Columbia that have sued federal officials for not giving advance notice of these job cuts, racking up excessive expenses.

The state says 400 terminated federal employees in New Jersey have applied for state unemployment benefits since Jan. 20.

Probationary employees have either been newly hired, promoted or changed offices. They are generally subject to a probationary period of one or two years.

What better way to get to know South Jersey than to be born right on the Black Horse Pike?

Several officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department and EMTs had quite a morning Thursday as they helped welcome a newborn into the world.

Police say at about 4:30, EHTPD Ofcs. Heidi Wollerman, Juwan Parker, Gary Johnson, and Samuel Walsh responded to the 6600 block of the Black Horse Pike, near King Pin Bowling, to help a 40-year-old woman who was going into labor in a vehicle.

First responders at the scene were able to help deliver the baby in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Officials say the mom and her newborn baby were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus.

Congratulations!

