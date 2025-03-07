No more Daylight Saving Time in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

• Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am on March 9, 2025, requiring clocks to spring forward to 3 am.

• Studies indicate a 24% increase in heart attack risk and higher rates of car accidents and strokes in the days following the time change.

• To prepare, experts recommend gradually adjusting sleep schedules, prioritizing daylight exposure, and practicing relaxation techniques.

Emmanuel Tolentino (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Emmanuel Tolentino (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) loading...

🔴 Police responded to 9 burglaries in less than a week

🔴 Cash registers were pried open

🔴 He was released and remains wanted

SOMERVILLE — A North Jersey man has been charged in connection with nine burglaries at businesses throughout Somerset County late last year, according to authorities.

Emmanuel Tolentino, 26, faces seven counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of having burglary tools.

The man from Scotch Plains has been arrested and released three times since in the past three months, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.

Investigators are now trying to find Tolentino and arrest him for a fourth time.

Ryan Ramsay listing in Manchester High School staff directory Ryan Ramsay listing in Manchester High School staff directory (Manchester School District/Canva) loading...

✅ A woman told police about her relationship with a Manchester teacher in 2012

✅ The teacher was the longtime boys basketball coach

✅ She told police they met in a bathroom on 'numerous occasions'

MANCHESTER — A longtime high school teacher and basketball coach faces sexual assault charges from incidents that happened 13 years ago.

Ryan Ramsay, the head boys coach and social studies teacher at Manchester Township High School, is being held at the Monmouth County Jail on a charge of sexual assault by someone with supervisory authority over a minor. Officials tell New Jersey 101.5 that Ramsay is no longer teaching and stopped coaching the team in January.

According to the affidavit, the victim began messaging Ramsay while playing the computer game "Words with Friends," where she said their conversations turned "flirtatious." In February 2012 and continuing until June, the victim said she met Ramsay met in a bathroom at the high school on "numerous occasions." They also met at his apartment in Seaside Heights.

Tanker on fire after being rear ended on Route 22 west in Bridgewater 3/5/25 (Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department) Tanker on fire after being rear ended on Route 22 west in Bridgewater 3/5/25 (Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department) loading...

🔥 A tanker was rear-ended by a sedan after pulling onto Route 22

🔥 The impact fused the tanker and sedan

🔥 A Bridgewater police officer on patrol pulled the car driver out

A Bridgewater police officer is being hailed a hero after dragging an unconscious driver out of a burning car that crunched into a tanker truck early Wednesday morning.

The truck pulling onto Route 22 west from a Speedway gas station near Thompson Avenue was rear-ended by a Hyundai Elantra around 2:10 a.m., according to Bridgewater police safety officer Joseph Greco. The tanker and car caught fire and became fused together.

The Hyundai was dragged approximately 685 feet before the driver of the tanker, Zachary J. Roslin, 33, of Freehold, brought them to a controlled stop.

Roslin told Bridgewater police officer Noah Allat, who stopped at the scene, the tanker was empty but had been carrying a load of kerosene.

Body cam footage shows that after speaking to the tanker driver, Allat ran to the Hyundai, opened the door and dragged passenger Della-Ventura out by the hood of his sweatshirt.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

• As spring break approaches, the TSA warns New Jersey travelers about the dangers of using public USB charging ports at airports.

• This practice, known as "juice jacking," can allow hackers to install malware on devices, potentially accessing sensitive information and locking users out of their phones.

• Travelers are advised to bring their own AC adapters and power bricks to safely charge devices without risking data security.

It's something we all do, plug devices into USB power ports at airports. Most of us do not have our devices fully charged before boarding a plane and especially when we have those annoying delays at the airport. I know, you want your phone or tablet charged before boarding the plane.

There are a lot of charging stations at the airport with a USB port, either on the floor or a pole, waiting for the plane to board. But, now we have to worry about this? Now we have to worry about the charging stations. This is called juice jacking and/or port jacking?

TSA shared a warning on their Facebook page cautioning travelers against using those public ports. They explain: "Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called “juice/port jacking”). So, when you’re at an airport do not plug your phone directly into a USB port."

