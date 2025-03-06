‘Words With Friends’ turned to teacher-student sex in restrooms, NJ cops say

✅ A woman told police about her relationship with a Manchester teacher in 2012

✅ The teacher was the longtime boys basketball coach

✅ She told police they met in a bathroom on 'numerous occasions'

MANCHESTER — A longtime high school teacher and basketball coach faces sexual assault charges from incidents that happened 13 years ago.

Ryan Ramsay, the head boys coach and social studies teacher at Manchester Township High School, is being held at the Monmouth County Jail on a charge of sexual assault by someone with supervisory authority over a minor. Officials tell New Jersey 101.5 that Ramsay is no longer teaching and stopped coaching the team in January.

According to his LinkedIn account and payroll records, he began teaching at the high school in 2004. The school staff directory still lists Ramsay as a social studies teacher.

The victim in the case was a 17-year-old senior at Manchester High School but did not report the incidents with Ramsay until January during an interview with Manchester High School's school resource officer at the Monmouth County Child Advocacy Center, according to the affidavit in the case. He was arrested on Feb. 28.

The document does not disclose why the victim came forward or why the interview took place in a different county. New Jersey has no statute of limitation for criminal cases of sexual assault.

Ryan Ramsay listing in Manchester High School staff directory Ryan Ramsay listing in Manchester High School staff directory (Manchester School District/Canva) loading...

Met in high school bathrooms on 'numerous occasions'

According to the affidavit, the victim began messaging Ramsay while playing the computer game "Words with Friends," where she said their conversations turned "flirtatious." In February 2012 and continuing until June, the victim said she met Ramsay met in a bathroom at the high school on "numerous occasions." They also met at his apartment in Seaside Heights.

Detectives talked to several former classmates and siblings about the victim's relationship with Ramsay and shared their recollections about Ramsay as a teacher, according to the affidavit.

Manchester High School spokeswoman Dina Silvestri said she could not comment on police investigations or personnel matters.

"As always, the Manchester Board of Education takes the safety and well-being of our students as a top priority. The school district is committed to maintaining a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment where all students can learn and thrive," Silvestri said in an email.

