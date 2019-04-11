No measles at Lacey school, test results show

LACEY — A possible case of measles at an Ocean County school turned out to be a false alarm.

In a letter on the school district website, Superintendent Vanessa Clark said a student at Forked River Elementary School who had been suspected of having measles tested negative.

Clark said the scare presented an opportunity "for all families, teachers and school administrators to review their vaccine records and get their vaccines up to date" as cases of measles continue in Lakewood and in New York in Rockland County and Brooklyn.

After an outbreak of measles last year in Ocean County resulted in 33 confirmed cases, a second outbreak started in March, infecting 11 known people in Ocean and Monmouth counties as of April 5, according to the state Department of Health.

Four of the recent cases are in a single Monmouth family who were exposed to a contagious Lakewood resident at Monmouth Medical Center.

Ocean County Health Department spokesman Brian Lippai would not disclose if there are other suspected cases being tested.

There are 180 confirmed cases in Rockland and 285 in Brooklyn and Queens.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5